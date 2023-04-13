Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

'CM Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed if he didn't hop over to BJP'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to his residence and cried that he will be arrested by a central agency if he did not switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), before revolting against the Sena leadership

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy turn heads as they walk hand-in-hand twinning in black

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy turn heads as they walk hand-in-hand twinning in black

13 April,2023 02:27 PM IST | Sneha Singh
Entertainment News
Tiger 3: SRK, Salman's sequence to be conceptualized by 3 action directors

Tiger 3: SRK, Salman's sequence to be conceptualized by 3 action directors

Three top action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualizing the mega action sequence featuring Salman and SRK in 'Tiger 3'

13 April,2023 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Woman hit and drag case: Court takes cognisance of chargesheet

Woman hit and drag case: Court takes cognisance of chargesheet

A metropolitan court Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against seven accused in the hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on the new year day

13 April,2023 03:16 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Famous Gurudwaras you can visit during the beginning of harvest season

Famous Gurudwaras you can visit during the beginning of harvest season

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities

13 April,2023 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | ANI
Sports News
Neeraj Chopra to resume title defence at Doha Diamond League in May

Neeraj Chopra to resume title defence at Doha Diamond League in May

Neeraj Chopra will join world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in the first meet of the 14-leg one-day series of the season

13 April,2023 03:27 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK