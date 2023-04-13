- Latest News
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to his residence and cried that he will be arrested by a central agency if he did not switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), before revolting against the Sena leadership
Three top action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualizing the mega action sequence featuring Salman and SRK in 'Tiger 3'13 April,2023 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
A metropolitan court Thursday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against seven accused in the hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on the new year day13 April,2023 03:16 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities13 April,2023 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | ANI
Neeraj Chopra will join world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in the first meet of the 14-leg one-day series of the season13 April,2023 03:27 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
