Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Special train on Friday from Pune under Dekho Apna Desh initiative

Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena

Pamela Chopra's tribute video, KKBKKJ box office sees 60 percent growth

23 April,2023 06:46 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
Watch! Yash Raj Films shares special tribute video for Pamela Chopra

Yash Raj Films (YRF) took their twitter feed and shared a special tribute for Pamela Chopra, wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. The tribute video shares glimpses of her contributions to the YRF and the films it produced

23 April,2023 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Mizoram: Over 160 houses damaged by rain, hailstones

West Phaileng Sud-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu told PTI that a downpour and hail lashed three villages in the district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, on Saturday evening

23 April,2023 07:49 PM IST | Aizawl | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mumbaikars share inspirational books that helped changed their lives
World Book Day

Do you seek motivation, resonance, or intriguing stories? On World Book Day, Mumbaikars tell us about the books that have stayed with them, and inspired a changed outlook towards life

23 April,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Tendulkar likes to 'play it his way' even on birthdays

Always a somewhat reticent figure who opens up among close friends, Sachin Tendulkar has kept a low profile since he retired in 2013 after a farewell Test in Mumbai, and apart from featuring in advertisements, which are a testament to his ever-growing popularity, has not been much in the news

24 April,2023 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

