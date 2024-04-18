Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
Mumbai experienced warmest day in April since 2009 at 39.7 degrees Celsius

Mumbai, on Tuesday, experienced warmest day in April since 2009 with a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said

'When are you getting married?': Malaika Arora faces son Arhaan Khan's question

17 April,2024 09:31 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: Aditi Rao Hydari's romantic birthday wish for Siddharth

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

17 April,2024 07:34 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra

Poll campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2024 came to an end in 5 constituencies of eastern Maharashtra

17 April,2024 06:22 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
‘Gen Z is criticised for taking life too seriously’

Mid-Day Premium ‘Gen Z is criticised for taking life too seriously’

Mental health experts reveal that Gen Z is often criticised by older age groups for taking life too seriously, and advised to ‘relax’, without attempting to understand their viewpoint. We decode what toxic positivity is, its negative impact and the need to address emotions for better mental health

17 April,2024 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
'Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik': Shreyas Gopal

'Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik': Shreyas Gopal

Pandya was announced as MI captain for the IPL 2024 season, replacing fan-favourite Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five titles

17 April,2024 07:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


