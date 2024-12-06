-
BJP, the biggest constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, is expected to get 21-22 ministerial posts. The Shiv Sena could get 11 to 12 ministerial berths and NCP nine to 10 berths, the sources said
Sarath Chandram has come out in support of Allu Arjun, stating that producer Bunny Vas visited the family of the woman who died in the stampede on the actor's behalf06 December,2024 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Kalidas Kolambkar is the senior-most legislator in the new house and won from Mumbai's Wadala seat in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections06 December,2024 03:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The health experts say 6 out of 10 people arrive daily in the hospital with persistent coughing, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose and sore throat, and difficulty breathing06 December,2024 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet. Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles06 December,2024 07:38 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
