Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow

Move was put off because of board exams; Central Railway plans to finish work in two years

Ram Charan visits Tirupati Balaji Temple on his birthday with family

27 March,2024 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shakira draws a crowd of 40,000 people at her surprise concert in NYC

Shakira took to the stage and opened with her iconic number ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. 

27 March,2024 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Shiv Sena (UBT) releases first list of candidates; check full list here
Lok Sabha elections 2024

According to the list, Shiv Sena (UBT) fieled Amol Kirtikar from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency, Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai constituency, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai-North East constituency

27 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
India’s fertility rate plummets, doctors seek solutions

A recent study makes concerning revelations about the drastic decline in India’s fertility rate. It hails careers, delayed childbearing, stress and climate change as key factors driving the decline. We spoke to health experts who explore various solutions and remedies to ensure healthy fertility

27 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2024: Pandya eyes dominating win vs SRH after facing defeat in the opener

Having led Mumbai Indians to an opening defeat against Gujarat Titans recently amidst severe booing, new captain Hardik will be keen to prove his mettle in season’s second outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad today

27 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Hyderabad | N Jagannath Das

