GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
Thane: Six injured in accident on Eastern Express Highway

According to information received by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell at 1:26 AM, the accident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway

Birthday boy Suga turns 32: 5 heartfelt lyrics that will make you emotional!

09 March,2025 10:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shahid Kapoor reacts to reunion with Kareena Kapoor at Jaipur event

The exes attended an event in Jaipur, and after making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, yesterday, they didn't even share the stage but hugged and chatted with each other

09 March,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag

The area is known as ‘Christian Gaon’ and the notice refers to shanties there, says official

09 March,2025 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
PHOTOS: At Lollapalooza India 2025, Glass Animals, Shawn Mendes steal the show

As the India edition for Lollapalooza returned for its third edition, there were a lot of exciting performances on the first day. These not only included musicians from around the world but also Indian musicians who performed their heart out leaving fans wanting for more. As fans get ready for the second day, here are glimpses from Day 1

09 March,2025 09:23 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Gill unfazed by past, but aware Kiwis are no pushovers

India vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill says it’s crucial to absorb pressure and wait for right moment to take risks on a big occasion like a final; instead of batting in pre-determined manner

09 March,2025 07:55 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

