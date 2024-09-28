Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
Congress asks Election Commission to oust DGP

BJP lists voter-friendly demands, Sena and NCP want one-day polling instead of multiple-day event

Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor features unseen pics with Raha

28 September,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bhumi Pednekar trolled for ‘Naagin’ look with snake breastplate and glass belly

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attended a fashion event in a white saree by Raw Mango and paired it with a breastplate that had snakes and a glass belly

28 September,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali, check details

The Western Railway said that to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block will be taken up on Saturday and Sunday

27 September,2024 07:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
What is ‘Dark Tourism’? How the Wayanad landslide highlighted the travel trend

As people celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27, mid-day.com decided to travel off the beaten path into the lesser-known territory to explore ‘dark tourism’. While speaking to Indians who have visited or would like to dabble with it, experts also tell us why people are fascinated by it, but not without a word of caution

28 September,2024 01:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"Liam Livingstone played a gem of an innings": Marsh

Liam Livingstone played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs in just 27 deliveries including 3 fours and 7 sixes. He smashed Aussies' lead pacer Starc for 28 runs in a single over. Harry Brook secured the 'Player of the Match' award

28 September,2024 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


