-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
BJP lists voter-friendly demands, Sena and NCP want one-day polling instead of multiple-day event
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attended a fashion event in a white saree by Raw Mango and paired it with a breastplate that had snakes and a glass belly28 September,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Western Railway said that to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block will be taken up on Saturday and Sunday27 September,2024 07:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
As people celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27, mid-day.com decided to travel off the beaten path into the lesser-known territory to explore ‘dark tourism’. While speaking to Indians who have visited or would like to dabble with it, experts also tell us why people are fascinated by it, but not without a word of caution28 September,2024 01:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Liam Livingstone played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs in just 27 deliveries including 3 fours and 7 sixes. He smashed Aussies' lead pacer Starc for 28 runs in a single over. Harry Brook secured the 'Player of the Match' award28 September,2024 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT