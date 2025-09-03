Mumbai

Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar 03 September,2025

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained that the issue had been resolved constitutionally and would stand in a court of law. Responding to warnings issued by OBC leaders, he said, “We have not touched the OBC reservation quota. So, I do not see any reason for OBC leaders to continue their chain hunger strike”