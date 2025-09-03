Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 4,099 idols immersed till 6 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
Maharashtra accepts Maratha quota demands; court, OBC challenge ahead

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained that the issue had been resolved constitutionally and would stand in a court of law. Responding to warnings issued by OBC leaders, he said, “We have not touched the OBC reservation quota. So, I do not see any reason for OBC leaders to continue their chain hunger strike”

03 September,2025 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Entertainment News
The Producers Guild and IFTPC have scheduled a meeting to curb the menace of influencers who demand lakhs of rupees to post films’ positive reviews. If the producers don't oblige, these influencers slam the films

03 September,2025 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
mid-day Exclusive

Jarange, who has emerged as the face of the movement, admitted that his supporters “overdid a few things” but maintained that their mission was born out of years of suffering

03 September,2025 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Ritika Gondhalekar
Mumbai Guide News
Make-up can easily look overdone on mature skin. Taking a leaf out of Pamela Anderson’s style guide, a make-up artist explains that the secret lies in small changes and not a complete overhaul

03 September,2025 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
News
The members of the naval, military or air forces of India entering or exiting India on duty and the family members of any such person, when accompanying such a person on a government transport, will also not be required to carry a passport or visa, according to an order issued by the MHA

02 September,2025 09:12 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

