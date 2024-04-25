Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
Maharashtra CM Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray with 'chameleon' jibe
Addressing a Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra CM Shinde took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray, saying he had never seen a "chameleon" that changes colours so fast

Check out inside pictures from Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' screening in Mumbai

25 April,2024 03:59 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Vidya Balan reveals she only has 25 sarees in her collection

Vidya Balan confessed that she only has 25 sarees in her collection, which might be less than one would expect from the fashion maven

25 April,2024 04:51 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward

Govandi-based activist says such facilities pose health risk to public as their staff is likely to be unqualified

25 April,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Pune doctors give new life to 4-year-old with congenital anomaly of intestines

Midgut volvulus is a severe condition that is common among children and infants and often occurs within the first few weeks of life, caused by a congenital anomaly of the intestines -- leaving the child susceptible to sudden twisting of most of the intestines

25 April,2024 09:51 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
World T20: Rahul vs Sanju, Avesh vs Bishnoi & Axar, Pandya's form under scrutiny

It is understood that skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to have a meeting with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to discuss the outline of the team

25 April,2024 04:48 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

