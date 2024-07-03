-
Construction progress reported at 78 per cent for double-decker section; commuter woes due to signals
Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla had the crowd going wild at their song launch event by jamming to hit song 'Softly'03 July,2024 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai
Experts argue 75–80 per cent of new laws mirror old ones03 July,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
While paying attention to your nutrition is important throughout the year, the monsoon presents a different set of challenges as it tests your immunity. With the rainy season here, Mumbai nutritionists stress why it is important to pay extra attention to your health to prevent infections and illnesses03 July,2024 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The delay in their departure underscores the unpredictability of weather patterns in the Caribbean region during the hurricane season03 July,2024 12:14 PM IST | Barbados | mid-day online correspondent
