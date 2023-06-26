Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose details of his family's properties to the public. The two leaders have been trading barbs after Fadnavis referred to the recent meeting in Patna as an assembly of parties aiming to safeguard their "families and dynasties."