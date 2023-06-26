- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose details of his family's properties to the public. The two leaders have been trading barbs after Fadnavis referred to the recent meeting in Patna as an assembly of parties aiming to safeguard their "families and dynasties."
Jungkook and Taehyung joined Jimin at the concert26 June,2023 03:14 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The awareness campaign was launched last week in light of the incident of sexual assault of a 20-year-old student on board a train on June 14, an official said26 June,2023 04:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
For Mumbai’s K-pop fans and anime lovers, the options of local eateries serving authentic Asian fare are on the rise. We asked lovers of Asian cuisine to recommend lesser-known haunts across the city, and here’s what they recommended.26 June,2023 01:57 PM IST | Editor
Natural talent and vaulting ambition are a given, but Nayana Kokare also possesses that rarest of qualities in an athlete, an aura of invincibility when it counts26 June,2023 06:55 PM IST | Bengaluru | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT