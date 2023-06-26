Breaking News
Handler fights off leopard to save his jenny
Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli
‘PFI Zindabad’ appear at Navi Mumbai houses
Palghar gets village-level disaster management panels
Rains make little impact on lake levels
‘Water level was rising as I struggled to get out of car’
Maha Dy CM Fadnavis dares Uddhav to release details of family properties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose details of his family's properties to the public. The two leaders have been trading barbs after Fadnavis referred to the recent meeting in Patna as an assembly of parties aiming to safeguard their "families and dynasties."

Exclusive! Darshan Raval wants fans to guess his secret collab on 'Dard'

26 June,2023 05:02 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Trending now! BTS Army is impressed with Jimin's buffed look at Suga's concert

Jungkook and Taehyung joined Jimin at the concert

26 June,2023 03:14 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: GRP launches awareness campaign for women travelling by local trains

The awareness campaign was launched last week in light of the incident of sexual assault of a 20-year-old student on board a train on June 14, an official said

26 June,2023 04:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Love Asian food? Visit these 5 eateries in Mumbai to enjoy varied delicacies

For Mumbai’s K-pop fans and anime lovers, the options of local eateries serving authentic Asian fare are on the rise. We asked lovers of Asian cuisine to recommend lesser-known haunts across the city, and here’s what they recommended. 

26 June,2023 01:57 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
Strength, speed, swagger, and beyond! The making of Nayana Kokare
EXCLUSIVE

Natural talent and vaulting ambition are a given, but Nayana Kokare also possesses that rarest of qualities in an athlete, an aura of invincibility when it counts

26 June,2023 06:55 PM IST | Bengaluru | Srijanee Majumdar

