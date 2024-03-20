Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
Thane man held for killing son-in-law over domestic discord

The body of the 38-year-old victim was recovered from the Bhatsa river on March 1 following which a case of accidental death was initially registered

Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone 'cheap girl' in viral video

20 March,2024 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Arijit Singh fans sing 'Chaleya' after he couldn't complete it at Pune concert

Arijit Singh didn’t want to stop his Pune concert but was short on time. He started singing ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ backstage but left it incomplete. This is when nearly 30,000 fans took over and sang the song.

20 March,2024 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Adani offers cost-effective EV charging on sharing basis

Good news for housing societies in suburbs as equipment saves space, ends installation worries

20 March,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Oral Health Day 2024: Why you shouldn’t ignore brushing, flossing teeth

As people around the globe observe World Oral Health Day on March 20, Mumbai experts dwell on basic oral hygiene and why it is important to avoid various severe illnesses and diseases in the future

20 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
‘I choose currency over legacy’

USA’s undefeated billion-dollar boxer Floyd Mayweather lives by his nickname ‘Money’ for a reason; reveals on his trip to Mumbai that the millions help raise his family and give back to underprivileged sections of the world

20 March,2024 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

