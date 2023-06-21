Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
79-year-old passenger dies due to chest pain while travelling in BEST bus
A 79-year-old passenger suffered chest pain while he was travelling in a BEST bus on Wednesday afternoon

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein' after 'Raanjhanaa'

21 June,2023 03:50 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy

TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a baby boy in the early hours of June 21

21 June,2023 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Sharad Pawar, other NCP leaders celebrate party's silver jubilee

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday marked its silver jubilee year with a gathering of party leaders and workers at Shanmukhanad Auditorium in Mumbai. The event was attened by party chief Shard Pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, MP Sunil Tatkare and other party leaders. Pics/Ashish Raje

21 June,2023 03:38 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
International Day of Yoga 2023: 7 exercises that improve lung health

Lung health plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy body and yoga can be a beneficial for improving lung health by enhancing breathing techniques, increasing lung capacity and promoting relaxation. On International Yoga Day, we asked experts to share exercises that will aid in improving lung health

20 June,2023 05:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Ashes 2023: Gritty Khawaja's marathon batting outweighs England's 'Bazball'

England captain Stokes dismisses Usman Khawaja for Australia’s seventh wicket; visitors 211-7 in last session, chasing 281

21 June,2023 08:13 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies

