Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
https://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-3-km-from-horror-hostel-students-live-in-terror-23293448
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror

Following rape-murder in Girgaon hostel, residents of Churchgate hostel want their concerns addressed by ineffective management

Newlyweds Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya pose with the Deol family; see inside pics

Newlyweds Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya pose with the Deol family; see inside pics

21 June,2023 08:05 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
'Adipurush' Controversy: Mukesh Khanna slams makers

'Adipurush' Controversy: Mukesh Khanna slams makers

Adipurush Controversy: Mukesh Khanna has come down heavily on the makers of the film for 'insulting Hindu scriptures'

21 June,2023 08:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘Let an elected body decide on hawkers’ issue’

Mumbai: ‘Let an elected body decide on hawkers’ issue’

Congress advocates a pause till civic elections are over, while hawkers body says BMC’s cap of 32,407 doesn’t make sense when civic body itself has recognised more than 1 lakh vendors while giving out loans

21 June,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Unleashing the power of yoga to balance work life and wellness

Mid-Day Premium Unleashing the power of yoga to balance work life and wellness

An internal mirror to the mind, yoga is an essential tool to combat the perils of hasty urban life, overstimulation and workplace stress. Experts decode the power of yoga in attaining focus and creating a balance between work and wellness

21 June,2023 09:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Ashes 2023: Gritty Khawaja's marathon batting outweighs England's 'Bazball'

Ashes 2023: Gritty Khawaja's marathon batting outweighs England's 'Bazball'

England captain Stokes dismisses Usman Khawaja for Australia’s seventh wicket; visitors 211-7 in last session, chasing 281

21 June,2023 08:13 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK