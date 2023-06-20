Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
Illegal horse-cart race sows chaos on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Illegal horse-cart race: Eyewitnesses say unruly group of bikers, including women, rode behind carts, threw empty beer bottles on road

Ram Charan and Upasana become parents to baby girl

20 June,2023 07:23 AM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ram Charan, Upasana get special gift from 'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava

Ahead of the birth of their baby, Ram Charan and Upasana received a thoughtful gift from RRR singer Kaala Bhairava

20 June,2023 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Assam Flood: Red Alert issued, more than 30,000 people affected

Amid Assam flood, India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts

20 June,2023 09:59 AM IST | Guwahati, Assam | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Cool but tough, Aerial yoga is worth trying if you are in mood for some thrill
International Day of Yoga 2023

Mid-Day Premium Cool but tough, Aerial yoga is worth trying if you are in mood for some thrill

Aerial yoga offers a unique opportunity to experience a sense of weightlessness and freedom, which can help release physical and mental tension. Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2023, we speak to a certified trainer to know more about this unique form of yoga

20 June,2023 09:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Ashes 2023: Australia reach 107/3 in chase of 281 against England

Australia skipper Pat Cummins (4-63) and spinner Nathan Lyon (4-80) shared eight wickets between them as Australia, who had conceded a small lead to England, shot out the hosts for 273 in their second innings.

20 June,2023 08:44 AM IST | Birmingham | IANS

