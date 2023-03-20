Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays

BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, along with the MNS, could shake up the supremacy of the family in Worli, their stronghold

Monday Motivation: At 87, Dharmendra shows how he motivates himself

20 March,2023 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Recovering from injury, Amitabh Bachchan hopes to be on the ramp soon

Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, the senior Bachchan posted a throwback picture of himself from the ramp

20 March,2023 08:46 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in India

In their talks later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7.

20 March,2023 09:07 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium International Day of Happiness 2023: Being happy through mindfulness

Wellness experts share actionable mindful practices that can be adapted in everyday lives to enhance happiness

20 March,2023 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Sri Lanka holds out as New Zealand chases win in 2nd test

New Zealand claimed the vital wicket of Sri Lanka veteran Dinesh Chandimal minutes before lunch on the fourth day of the second cricket test Monday as it pushed hard to wrap up an innings victory.

20 March,2023 10:11 AM IST | Wellington | AP

