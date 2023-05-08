Breaking News
Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 21
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
New type of terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Punjab: One injured in another blast near Amritsar's Golden Temple

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are "verifying" the cause of the incident

Sonam Kapoor begins speech with 'Namaste' at Coronation concert; watch

Sonam Kapoor begins speech with 'Namaste' at Coronation concert; watch

08 May,2023 07:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Aamir Khan heads to Kathmandu for meditation

Aamir Khan heads to Kathmandu for meditation

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor is in the country to attend a 11 days Vipassana meditation course

08 May,2023 09:07 AM IST | Kathmandu | ANI
News
IAF MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; rescue op underway

IAF MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; rescue op underway

According to sources, the pilot is safe and the army's helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue

08 May,2023 10:45 AM IST | Jaipur | PTI
Lifestyle News
International Thalassemia Day: Everything you need to know about thalassemia

Mid-Day Premium International Thalassemia Day: Everything you need to know about thalassemia

The World Health Organisation estimates 7 to 8 per cent of the global population to be carriers of beta thalassemia. On International Thalassemia Day, a city expert answers important questions to deepen our understanding of the inherited blood disorder

08 May,2023 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? What remains at stake?

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? What remains at stake?

Rohit Sharma and Co. may have forged a stuttering start to the season with two defeats, but have crawled back their way into the mix with only four matches to go

07 May,2023 09:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK