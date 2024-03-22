-
More than a week after inauguration, bus stops and routes not finalised, charging facilities are inadequate
Yesterday, Triptii Dimri was clicked in the city as she went out with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant22 March,2024 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Mumbai police of using excessive force during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Pics/ Satej Shinde22 March,2024 11:06 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
As the world celebrates International Waffle Day on March 25, Indian chefs experimenting with the dish, talk about its popularity, versatility and their innovations with it over the years as diners look to be impressed by something new and delicious22 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The ramifications of this leadership shift are profound, marking a new chapter in the annals of IPL history22 March,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
