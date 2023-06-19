Breaking News
Thane: Court acquits man accused of rape, murder of minor girl
Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies at separate events
KCR trying to gain foothold in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar said that K Chandrasekhar Rao is perhaps trying to expand BRS outside Telangana as he might want to become a national leader

Birthday Special: Kajal Aggarwal's cute moments with son Neil Kitchlu

19 June,2023 01:17 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive! Jiya Shankar: Shiv Thakare did not create drama

'Ved' actress Jiya Shankar has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

19 June,2023 03:35 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis also said that there is only one king, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Muslims also respect him

19 June,2023 10:25 AM IST | Akola | ANI
Lifestyle News
NMACC to host two-day Guru Purnima special 'Parampara' on June 30 and July 1

The Guru Purnima special show will have performances by legendary flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons – Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, as well as sitar stalwart Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar

19 June,2023 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Satwiksairaj-Chirag reveal 'wake-up call' that put them back on track

Following a string of very ordinary performances at Sudirman Cup, the pair bowed out in the first round of Singapore Open and second round at Thailand Open

19 June,2023 04:39 PM IST | Jakarta | mid-day online correspondent

