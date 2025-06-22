-
Between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, major roads including Indira Gandhi Chowk, Bajiprabhu Chowk, Kelkar Road, and the Ramnagar ticket window were completely blocked as hundreds of rickshaws were deliberately parked to protest against action by the traffic police on overloading
The BTS members have finally reunited after two years. To mark the occasion, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt note for the ARMY21 June,2025 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to the bulletin, on Saturday, Mumbai reported 19 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-2, Panvel Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-7, Sangli -1, Sangli Municipal Corporation-1, Akola Municipal Corporation-1 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported five new cases21 June,2025 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
This International Yoga Day, urban professionals reveal how they are leveraging yoga not just for fitness, but as a crucial tool for stress management, mental clarity, and maintaining balance amidst demanding careers and hectic schedules21 June,2025 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
At tea, England reached 107 for 1 in response to India’s imposing 471, still trailing by 364 runs but recovering steadily from an early setback21 June,2025 10:26 PM IST | Headingley (UK) | mid-day online correspondent
