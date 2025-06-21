Breaking News
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested

Mumbai police have busted an international prostitution racket trafficking Bangladeshi women to Mumbai. Fourteen women were rescued and eight accused arrested, exposing a well-organised cross-border network.

Randeep Hooda: ‘Salman Khan is intelligent, creative and a bit isolated now’

Randeep Hooda: ‘Salman Khan is intelligent, creative and a bit isolated now’

21 June,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Suga apologises to ARMY in heartfelt note after social work discharge

BTS Suga apologises to ARMY in heartfelt note after social work discharge

The BTS members have finally reunited after two years. To mark the occasion, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt note for the ARMY

21 June,2025 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
DGCA orders removal of three Air India officials from rostering roles

DGCA orders removal of three Air India officials from rostering roles

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its order on June 20, also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay

21 June,2025 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
International Yoga Day 2025 event in Visakhapatnam sets Guinness World Record

International Yoga Day 2025 event in Visakhapatnam sets Guinness World Record

Prime minister Narendra Modi led the event by performing Common Yoga Protocol with 3.01 lakh people on RK Beach

21 June,2025 01:18 PM IST | Visakhapatnam | IANS
Sports News
Headingley turns into run haven for centurions Jaiswal, Gill

Headingley turns into run haven for centurions Jaiswal, Gill

Skipper Shubman Gill (127*) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) sizzle with impressive centuries as India post a dominant 359-3 on opening day of first Test against England at Leeds

21 June,2025 06:48 AM IST | Leeds | R Kaushik

