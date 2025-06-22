Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
In Focus

28-year-old woman pilot molested during cab ride; driver, 2 others booked

The incident occurred around 11.15 pm on Thursday, when the pilot was on her way home to Ghatkopar from South Mumbai. About 25 minutes into the ride, the cab driver allegedly changed the route and picked up two additional men, the complainant said in her statement to police

Vijay unsure about Jana Nayagan being his last film, reveals co-star Mamitha

22 June,2025 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office: Aamir Khan-starrer sees an 85% jump on day 2

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a massive 85% jump at the box office on Day 2, driven by strong reviews and word of mouth. The film earned Rs 10 crore at the box office

22 June,2025 02:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
‘India’s voice important in restoring regional peace’: Iranian Prez dials Modi

According to sources, President Pezeshkian, who initiated the call to PM Modi, described India as a friend and partner in promoting peace, security and stability in the region. President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for India’s stance, which has consistently emphasised de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy

22 June,2025 05:30 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Did the influencer kill the podcast?

A recent podcasting workshop aimed to teach enthusiasts the fine art of podcasting. But who will listen to their podcast, especially when having a high follower count is the only way brands and streaming platforms will champion you?

22 June,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Akshita Maheshwari
Sports News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant achieves another milestone at Headingley
IN PHOTOS

During the first Test match against England, Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant achieved another milestone. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

22 June,2025 06:44 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

