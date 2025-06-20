Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
Sense Over Sensation

In Focus

Maharashtra govt extends deadline for HSRP to August 15

This is the third extension by the Maharashtra state transport department for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The original deadline of March 31 was first extended to the end of April, then to June 30, and now to August 15, due to a poor response from vehicle owners, officials said

Kuberaa movie review: Nagarjuna, Dhanush star in hard-hitting political drama

Kuberaa movie review: Nagarjuna, Dhanush star in hard-hitting political drama

20 June,2025 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Sitaare Zameen Par review: Aamir Khan delivers a wholesome entertainer

Sitaare Zameen Par review: Aamir Khan delivers a wholesome entertainer

After the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, one might think Aamir has lost the zing, and it could have been the case this time too, but his co-actors, the intellectually disabled, save the day

20 June,2025 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Navi Mumbai: Fire breakout at scrap godown at Bhandarli, no injuries reported

Navi Mumbai: Fire breakout at scrap godown at Bhandarli, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a scrap godown near the Power Plant Godown. As informed by the Disaster Management Cell, a godown close to MHADA Colony in Uttar Shiv Gaon along the Mumbra-Panvel Road. Howeverm the authorities have not reported any casualties.

20 June,2025 02:10 PM IST | Navi Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Did you know Sanjeev Kapoor started his career in Mumbai?

Did you know Sanjeev Kapoor started his career in Mumbai?

The celebrated chef has come a long way winning many accolades for India and himself on the world stage. However, not many people may know the journey, and giving a glimpse of that, Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote on his social media

20 June,2025 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Stokes wins toss, opts to bowl first at Headingley Carnegie

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Stokes wins toss, opts to bowl first at Headingley Carnegie

Sai Sudharsan has been handed the debut cap by India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara. A sigh of relief for the Indian fans will be that the premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been picked for the first Test

20 June,2025 03:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK