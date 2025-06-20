-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
This is the third extension by the Maharashtra state transport department for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The original deadline of March 31 was first extended to the end of April, then to June 30, and now to August 15, due to a poor response from vehicle owners, officials said
After the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, one might think Aamir has lost the zing, and it could have been the case this time too, but his co-actors, the intellectually disabled, save the day20 June,2025 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
A fire broke out at a scrap godown near the Power Plant Godown. As informed by the Disaster Management Cell, a godown close to MHADA Colony in Uttar Shiv Gaon along the Mumbra-Panvel Road. Howeverm the authorities have not reported any casualties.20 June,2025 02:10 PM IST | Navi Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The celebrated chef has come a long way winning many accolades for India and himself on the world stage. However, not many people may know the journey, and giving a glimpse of that, Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote on his social media20 June,2025 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sai Sudharsan has been handed the debut cap by India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara. A sigh of relief for the Indian fans will be that the premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been picked for the first Test20 June,2025 03:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT