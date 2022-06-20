×
Two youths from Uttar Pradesh missing after landslide in Nepal
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Mumbai sees 1,310 new Covid-19 cases, two death; active tally now 14,089
Mumbai: 87-year-old retired policeman's body found in drain in Navghar
Two shooters among 3 arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife over suspicion of having affair; arrested

On June 19, when the victim Dipali was waiting for her mother to arrive at a tea stall near her home, her husband Satish Jawale arrived on a bike with a friend and attacked her

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh

Did you know Neetu Chandra represented India in World Taekwondo Championships? Birthday Special

Entertainment News
Abhay Jodhpurkar: Pronunciation is key when singing in different languages

Having rendered songs in 12 languages, Abhay Jodhpurkar, in the limelight for his track, Meherbaan, on lessons learnt along the way

20 June,2022 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
News
Two youths from Uttar Pradesh missing after landslide in Nepal

Identified as Nikhil Kaushal, 17, and Suraj Soni, 18, from UP's Balrampur district, were washed away when the two tried to cross a local stream on foot in Shivaraj Municipality-1 area of the district

20 June,2022 05:12 PM IST | Kathmandu | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Goodbye, Internet Explorer: Mumbaikars get nostalgic about the browser

Premium

As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet

20 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
On This Day: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid made their Test debut

June 20th is an auspicious day in the history of Indian cricket. It was the day when three of India's biggest legends,Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid graced the Test match stage. The trio have enjoyed immense success at the international level leaving fans with amazing memories that they will cherish forever. Picture courtesy/Virat Kohli's Instagram account, Sourav Ganguly's Instagram account, and Mid-day archives

20 June,2022 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai

