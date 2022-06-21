In Focus
Mumbai: Is current spike in Covid-19 cases ending?21 June,2022 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale Though absolute cases grew last week, too, the rate of growth has come down from 125 per cent to 28 per cent, mirroring the downward trend of earlier waves; officials say there will be more clarity on this in a week
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios and directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases in theatres on June 2421 June,2022 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas as well as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg; meteorologists say over 100 mm rain likely in 24 hours21 June,2022 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Mumbaikars spend a lot of time commuting to and from their workplace daily. While most take the train, there are others who take their cars and motorbikes to work too, if not other public transport. With time on our hands, city-based yoga and flexibility coach Joanna Michelle shares easy yoga asanas that can be done while travelling21 June,2022 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Mumbai’s Daruvala over the moon as eight-time F1 champs McLaren invite him to test drive their car in UK; believes F1 dream is not far away now21 June,2022 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundari Iyer