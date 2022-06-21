×
Mumbai: Is current spike in Covid-19 cases ending?

Though absolute cases grew last week, too, the rate of growth has come down from 125 per cent to 28 per cent, mirroring the downward trend of earlier waves; officials say there will be more clarity on this in a week

PM Modi leads nation on International Yoga Day from Mysuru

Rediscovering the Ramsays, aaram se

Entertainment News
Did you know Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gatecrashed a wedding in Delhi?
Tuesday Trivia

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios and directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases in theatres on June 24

21 June,2022 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rains

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas as well as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg; meteorologists say over 100 mm rain likely in 24 hours

21 June,2022 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Int'l Yoga Day: Six quick and easy yoga poses to try while travelling in Mumbai

Mumbaikars spend a lot of time commuting to and from their workplace daily. While most take the train, there are others who take their cars and motorbikes to work too, if not other public transport. With time on our hands, city-based yoga and flexibility coach Joanna Michelle shares easy yoga asanas that can be done while travelling

21 June,2022 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India's F2 driver Jehan Daruvala all set for big test with F1 giant McLaren

Mumbai’s Daruvala over the moon as eight-time F1 champs McLaren invite him to test drive their car in UK; believes F1 dream is not far away now

21 June,2022 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundari Iyer

