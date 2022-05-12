×
Breaking News
North Korea reports first case of Covid-19 Omicron variant
Maharashtra govt releases Rs 150 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation
Mumbai: BMC starts work on 4 mini pumping stations to control floods from next monsoon
Loan sharking scam: Two more apps under scanner
Cops book unknown person over MP Navaneet Rana’s MRI photo

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Two more apps under scanner in loan sharking scam

A 26-year-old resident of Nalasopara East borrowed Rs 5,800 in February in the name of his ailing wife, and little did he know that their lives were going to turn upside down for a few thousand rupees

One more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

One more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case
Sonakshi Sinha reveals the mystery behind her pictures with the diamond ring

Sonakshi Sinha reveals the mystery behind her pictures with the diamond ring
Entertainment News
Peek into the lives of Sharma sisters

Peek into the lives of Sharma sisters

Rana’s YouTube channel to launch reality series on Neha and Aisha Sharma, inspired by Keeping Up with the Kardashians

12 May,2022 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
News
Cong leaders to pitch for Rahul as party president at Udaipur Chintan Shivir

Cong leaders to pitch for Rahul as party president at Udaipur Chintan Shivir

After the defeat in 2019, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president and Sonia Gandhi turned up to become the party's interim president

12 May,2022 10:28 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Int'l Nurses Day: Men in nursing open up on employment challenges and stigma

Int’l Nurses Day: Men in nursing open up on employment challenges and stigma

Premium

On International Nurses Day, male nurses or ‘brothers’ in India share their experiences of facing gender bias and overcoming it

12 May,2022 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Jadeja storms out of IPL after tiff with CSK management

Jadeja storms out of IPL after tiff with CSK management

Jadeja, who captained the team at the start of the tournament before MS Dhoni took back charge, left for his Rajkot home. He also unfollowed all social media platforms of CSK

12 May,2022 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi

