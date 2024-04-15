-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
43 checkposts fortified with additional police personnel to check vehicles
Soundarya Jagadish, a renowned film producer from the Kannada Sandalwood industry, passed away yesterday on April 14th15 April,2024 12:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
He was so trusted by J Jayalalithaa that she made him CM thrice whenever she was in legal trouble; today he stands a lonely man15 April,2024 06:48 AM IST | Ramanathapuram | Krishna Kumar Padmanabhan
The summer brings with it a variety of ingredients that often take centrestage over others like the humble cucumber. If you have always believed that one can’t do much with it, then Indian chefs tell you to think again as they share unique recipes to not only include them in soups and salads but also kimchi and rolls too15 April,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Although often touted as cricket's carnival, the IPL has inadvertently become synonymous with exorbitant ticket pricing, alienating a significant portion of cricket fans from experiencing the live-action firsthand15 April,2024 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT