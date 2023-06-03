Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
Mumbai: Police identify headless body found at Uttan beach, two arrested

Police also arrested the woman's husband Mittu Singh and husband's brother Chunchun Singh, both residents of Naigaon area

Chaotic candids! Kareena, Saif, Karisma step out for family dinner

03 June,2023 12:57 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Odisha train accident: Salman, Akshay, Chiranjeevi and others express grief

The tragic train accident in Odisha has left the country in shock. With over 200 killed in the accident, several celebrities took to social media to express grief and offer condolence to the families who lost their loved ones

03 June,2023 11:22 AM IST | Odisha | mid-day online correspondent
News
Odisha train accident: Official death toll rises to 238, says Chief Secretary

Jena said that even though several 'conflicting' figures are being claimed, the official and confirmable death toll in the horrific Odisha train accident

03 June,2023 11:23 AM IST | Bhubaneshwar | ANI
Lifestyle News
Is mental health support a key element of inclusive work culture?

We are all a combination of our experiences, the expectations we have of ourselves, and those that people have of us, and sometimes it is natural to be overwhelmed

03 June,2023 11:48 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
UTT has given Indian paddlers confidence to take on world's top players: Sharath

The four-time Olympian also felt that the country’s table tennis landscape is changing quickly thanks to the UTT.  “It [UTT] is taking table tennis to the masses. The league has a different set of rules, unlike regular tournaments, making it interesting for both players as well as spectators

03 June,2023 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Mitarth Tewari

