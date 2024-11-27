Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in seven-storey Andheri building, no casualty; watch

According to the civic body, the fire erupted around 8:42 a.m. on the sixth floor of the Chinchan Building, located near the RTO office in Andheri West

'Son of Sardaar' director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in a car accident

'Son of Sardaar' director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in a car accident

27 November,2024 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Aadar Jain shares inside photos from roka ceremony with Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain shares inside photos from roka ceremony with Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain, who is the cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, had his roka ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by several B-town celebs

27 November,2024 10:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Defeated MVA candidates to seek verification of EVM-VVPAT units following polls

Defeated MVA candidates to seek verification of EVM-VVPAT units following polls

The Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest party in the opposition alliance by winning 20 seats, followed by Congress and then Sharad Pawar-led NCP

27 November,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Four expert-backed tips to prevent joint pain during winters

Four expert-backed tips to prevent joint pain during winters

Do your joints ache as the winter chill sets in? Cold weather can cause stiffness and pain in the joints, affecting daily life

27 November,2024 10:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
'Jas beautiful, but not greater than Kapil': Geoff Boycott

'Jas beautiful, but not greater than Kapil': Geoff Boycott

England batting icon Geoff Boycott chooses end-of-career judgement over current performance while raising a toast to both greats; surprised at Australia’s inability to cope with probing Indian attack at Perth

27 November,2024 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Debasish Datta

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK