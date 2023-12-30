-
Cops say a lot of manufacturing and supply happens from Nashik, Nagpur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Punjab in lead-up to Makar Sankranti
Nag Ashwin unveiled a special video that delves into the intricate process of crafting weapons from scratch for his ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD30 December,2023 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look at some typical Mumbai moments of the months gone by, through the lens of mid-day’s especially talented bunch of photographers30 December,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day
Menstruating individuals in India even today hide sanitary products from the eyes of the world, let alone declaring it in their workplace by availing menstrual leaves. This highlights how menstruation continues to be laced with taboo and stigma.’ In such a scenario, is India ready to have a menstrual leave policy in place? Experts reflect30 December,2023 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Despite India pacer Krishna’s rough Test debut against SA with figures of 1-93 in 20 overs, skipper Rohit plans to back him as he believes rookie has the game required to excel30 December,2023 07:00 AM IST | Centurion | R Kaushik
