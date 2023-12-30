Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
Cops say a lot of manufacturing and supply happens from Nashik, Nagpur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Punjab in lead-up to Makar Sankranti

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is all praise for 'jamai' Nick Jonas

30 December,2023 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nag Ashwin opens up on 'Kalki 2898 AD': We built weapons from scratch

Nag Ashwin unveiled a special video that delves into the intricate process of crafting weapons from scratch for his ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD

30 December,2023 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Photo Feature: From eyes that see… everything!

As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look at some typical Mumbai moments of the months gone by, through the lens of mid-day’s especially talented bunch of photographers

30 December,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium It's ‘that time’ of the month: Is India ready to have a menstrual leave policy?

Menstruating individuals in India even today hide sanitary products from the eyes of the world, let alone declaring it in their workplace by availing menstrual leaves. This highlights how menstruation continues to be laced with taboo and stigma.’ In such a scenario, is India ready to have a menstrual leave policy in place? Experts reflect

30 December,2023 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
‘Prasidh has a lot of potential’: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Prasidh Krishna

Despite India pacer Krishna’s rough Test debut against SA with figures of 1-93 in 20 overs, skipper Rohit plans to back him as he believes rookie has the game required to excel

30 December,2023 07:00 AM IST | Centurion | R Kaushik

