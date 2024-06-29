Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sops-heavy budget with eye on polls
Mumbai: Sakinaka NEET counselling centre vanishes overnight
Mumbai: What happened to the Ghatkopar station upgrade?
Mumbai: This road was repaired just two months ago!
Mumbai: Lake levels see slight improvement, city awaits heavy rainfall
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Union ministers discuss road map for polls

It was the first such meeting after Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were appointed in-charge and co-incharge, respectively, for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

From Big B to Bhujji, 9 wow factors of Kalki 2898 AD that make it a must-watch

From Big B to Bhujji, 9 wow factors of Kalki 2898 AD that make it a must-watch

29 June,2024 03:46 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
In Pics: Closer look at Janhvi Kapoor's international runway debut

In Pics: Closer look at Janhvi Kapoor's international runway debut

The Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 opened its doors to glamour in abundance. Janhvi Kapoor made her international runway debut at the event

29 June,2024 02:45 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai crime stories of week: Man arrested for sexually harassing 14-yr-old girl

Mumbai crime stories of week: Man arrested for sexually harassing 14-yr-old girl

From investigations to arrests, these updates highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement and the community's response to crime. Here are the top Mumbai crime stories of the week. 

29 June,2024 01:33 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
5 places to watch live screening of T20 World Cup IND vs SA final in Mumbai

5 places to watch live screening of T20 World Cup IND vs SA final in Mumbai

There’s palpable excitement among Indian sports fans to watch their home team play against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Here are five sports bars and restaurants in Mumbai you can visit to enjoy the live screening experience with friends and family. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

29 June,2024 12:18 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Optimism abounds as India fans pin hopes on World Cup title

Optimism abounds as India fans pin hopes on World Cup title

While India has dominated every opponent, including Australia, Pakistan, and England, South Africa has faced challenges, narrowly escaping defeats against Bangladesh, Nepal, and the West Indies in the Super 8 stage

29 June,2024 05:30 PM IST | Bridgetown | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK