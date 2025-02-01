-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The decision to constitute an SIT was taken on the basis of information shared by the BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council during the winter session in December 2024, the GR said
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day31 January,2025 08:24 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
The areas including S, L, K East, H East, and G North wards of BMC will be affected from 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, to 5 pm on Thursday, February 6, the BMC said31 January,2025 06:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The beginning of February 2025 is bringing a plethora of events not only in Mumbai, but across the country. Whether you are a literature enthusiast or music lover, there’s something for everyone. Here are some events you can explore this weekend.31 January,2025 09:16 PM IST | Raaina Jain
India had a sloppy start to the inning, however, it was the efforts of Hardik and Shivam which helped the Men in Blue to pose a target of 182 runs31 January,2025 10:53 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT