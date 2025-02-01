Breaking News
Leopard safari to begin at SGNP in Borivali
Water supply to be affected for 30 hours in parts of Mumbai on Feb 5 and 6: BMC
Six held from Bhiwandi for online fraud, cheating
SIT to probe 'conspiracy' to frame Fadnavis, Shinde in false cases Maharashtra govt announces 'Leopard Safari' at SGNP
Shiv Sena leader missing since Jan 20 found dead in Gujarat's Bhilad
SIT to probe 'conspiracy' to frame Fadnavis, Shinde in false cases

The decision to constitute an SIT was taken on the basis of information shared by the BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council during the winter session in December 2024, the GR said

Deva movie review: Wait for twist, but how long?

31 January,2025 10:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Aamir Khan with Naga Chaitanya at Thandel trailer launch

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

31 January,2025 08:24 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Water supply to be affected for 30 hours in parts of Mumbai on Feb 5 and 6: BMC

The areas including S, L, K East, H East, and G North wards of BMC will be affected from 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, to 5 pm on Thursday, February 6, the BMC said

31 January,2025 06:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Interesting events you can explore across India this weekend

The beginning of February 2025 is bringing a plethora of events not only in Mumbai, but across the country. Whether you are a literature enthusiast or music lover, there’s something for everyone. Here are some events you can explore this weekend.

31 January,2025 09:16 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India defeat England by 15 runs, take unassailable 3-1 lead in series

India had a sloppy start to the inning, however, it was the efforts of Hardik and Shivam which helped the Men in Blue to pose a target of 182 runs

31 January,2025 10:53 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent

