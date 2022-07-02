×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Senior couple loses Rs 1.5 lakh to swindlers

Pay up or power cut scam singes Powai couple who pay up to clear dues

Got an offer to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati but denied it: Sanjay Raut Maharashtra

Got an offer to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati but denied it: Sanjay Raut
See Post: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a diva in her red high slit dress

See Post: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a diva in her red high slit dress
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan enjoys a game of football despite the Mumbai rains

Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan enjoys a game of football despite the Mumbai rains

The actor wrote- "Rain and Football. Two of my Fav things Together."

02 July,2022 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
‘MVA government deserves full marks for its handling of the Covid-19 situation’

‘MVA government deserves full marks for its handling of the Covid-19 situation’

Doctors, bureaucrats say the government had taken into consideration their advice and suggestions which helped manage cases in the state

02 July,2022 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Lifestyle News
How Mumbai-based SwapBook’s club is bringing readers together
Shelf Life with Mid-Day

How Mumbai-based SwapBook’s club is bringing readers together

Premium

Pravin Subramanian started the book club in 2011 with an aim to meet people. Along the way, he has not only built a safe space for women readers but brought book lovers of diverse backgrounds together. Mid-day Online attended the latest meet, which was their first after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, to know more

02 July,2022 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
British actor Gemma Atkinson on Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He loved tea and comedy TV’

British actor Gemma Atkinson on Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He loved tea and comedy TV’

British actor Gemma Atkinson recalls what dating Portuguese football superstar Cristiano in 2007 was like

02 July,2022 08:23 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK