As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident, an official said

Mika Singh makes shocking revelation about Kapil Sharma and KRK's old feud

Mika Singh makes shocking revelation about Kapil Sharma and KRK's old feud

28 December,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family & friends in Jamnagar, see pics

Salman Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family & friends in Jamnagar, see pics

Salman Khan turned 59 yesterday and the actor planned a grand birthday party at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar for friends and family. The event was a spectacle, here's a sneak peek of the event

28 December,2024 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai rail body MRVC plans 138 lifts and 208 escalators at suburban stations

Mumbai rail body MRVC plans 138 lifts and 208 escalators at suburban stations

Up until 2023, MRVC had successfully commissioned 15 elevators and 16 escalators across various suburban stations in Mumbai

28 December,2024 02:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Over 70 ft, Worli man has been decorating his Christmas tree for 50 yrs

PHOTOS: Over 70 ft, Worli man has been decorating his Christmas tree for 50 yrs

Douglas Saldanha started decorating the Christmas tree with his sister over five decades ago. However, after she passed away in 2005, it was her last wish for him to continue doing it. It is a promise that he has kept for the last 19 years and intends to keep it for as long as he can

28 December,2024 02:13 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Gutsy Reddy's maiden ton keeps India afloat at MCG

Gutsy Reddy's maiden ton keeps India afloat at MCG

Reddy's unbeaten 105 took India to 358 for nine, still 116 runs short of Australia's first innings score of 474 as rain brought an early end to the third day's play

28 December,2024 01:06 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent

