Following the procedure, the LT Marg police informed the officials in the Flying Squad Team (FST), and the Income Tax officials were also alerted about the cash seizure
Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar)08 November,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which the suspect was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said07 November,2024 09:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ahead of World Pneumonia Day on November 12, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai doctors who deep-dived into the lung infection. They not only highlighted the causes but also effects and treatment, but not without an important warning08 November,2024 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be the first time that the two teams will face each other after the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. The series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban08 November,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
