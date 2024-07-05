Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Finally! Barfiwala flyover opens

Months following the huge engineering debacle, the Barfiwala flyover now connects with the Gokhale bridge

Virat Kohli jets off to London to meet Anushka; fans say, 'Rest lele bhai'

05 July,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber finally arrives in Mumbai to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: Pop star Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son

05 July,2024 08:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Broken barricades, abandoned footwear: Remanents of Team India victory parade
On Thursday, an unprecedented crowd gathered at the Marine Drive to cheer on and catch a glimpse of Team India which recently clinched the T20 World Cup trophy after a 13-year drought.  Pics/ Kirti Surve Parade & Anurag Ahire:: Reported by: Rajendra Aklekar, Sameer Surve and Faizan Khan

05 July,2024 10:28 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Love, rain or shine: The ultimate guide to dating in monsoon

Don’t let rain dampen your love life, follow these tips by relationship experts to ignite the magic of monsoon romance

05 July,2024 10:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Fans and frolic!

mid-day speaks to cricket enthusiasts who turned up at Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of their T20 World Cup-winning heroes during an open top bus parade

05 July,2024 10:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand

