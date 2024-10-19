-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
According to the crime branch, two of the five accused arrested on October 18 had conducted reconnaissance at Baba Siddiqui’s residence and office
There has been trouble in paradise for Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, but it looks like the couple has mended their differences, as the duo has shared a happy picture on Instagram19 October,2024 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," an IndiGo statement said19 October,2024 07:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
At a time when Mumbai’s restaurant scene is booming, many different kinds of dining trends are sprouting. One of them is micro-dining as more restaurants are seating 20 diners or less, and there are takers for these unique experiences. What is fuelling this? We speak to restauranteurs and more19 October,2024 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sunday's forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers19 October,2024 09:21 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT