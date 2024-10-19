Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements

According to the crime branch, two of the five accused arrested on October 18 had conducted reconnaissance at Baba Siddiqui’s residence and office

Ent Top Stories: Salman Khan buys new bullet proof car amid threats

Ent Top Stories: Salman Khan buys new bullet proof car amid threats

19 October,2024 07:20 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Celebrity Life News
Trouble resolved? Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee share happy picture

Trouble resolved? Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee share happy picture

There has been trouble in paradise for Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, but it looks like the couple has mended their differences, as the duo has shared a happy picture on Instagram

19 October,2024 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Over 30 flights across India including 10 to and from Mumbai get bomb threats

Over 30 flights across India including 10 to and from Mumbai get bomb threats

"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," an IndiGo statement said

19 October,2024 07:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
With real estate prices rising, is micro-dining the future in Mumbai?

Mid-Day Premium With real estate prices rising, is micro-dining the future in Mumbai?

At a time when Mumbai’s restaurant scene is booming, many different kinds of dining trends are sprouting. One of them is micro-dining as more restaurants are seating 20 diners or less, and there are takers for these unique experiences. What is fuelling this? We speak to restauranteurs and more

19 October,2024 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rain threat hangs over Bengaluru Test with New Zealand in command

Rain threat hangs over Bengaluru Test with New Zealand in command

Sunday's forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

19 October,2024 09:21 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK