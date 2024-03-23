Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
Goregaon finfluencer case: ED enters fray

Following mid-day’s reports about a shady company’s fake case against city couple, Enforcement Directorate raids nine locations linked to firm, spread across Delhi, Mumbai and Goa

Blake Lively apologises for 'silly post' following Kate Middleton’s cancer news

23 March,2024 08:27 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kartik Aaryan shoots for the biggest song of his career

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makers have put up a major set in Film City to shoot an elaborate song sequence choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. 

23 March,2024 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
MP Pragya Thakur appears before Mumbai court, bailable warrant cancelled

Thakur had sought cancellation of the warrant; court took note of her medical papers before acceding to request

23 March,2024 03:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Holi 2024: Celebrity dermatologist shares a guide to protecting your skin, hair

Holi is a day filled with joy, but if dread seeps in the moment you think about playing with colours, we've got you covered. Dr. Rashmi Shetty shares effective tips to help you celebrate a carefree Holi

23 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"I want to pick Ash's brains": Kotian after getting picked by RR for IPL 2024

Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian, who has been selected by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024, keen to learn finer nuances of spin bowling from RR’s veteran India offie Ravichandran Ashwin

23 March,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

