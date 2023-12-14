-
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police made a significant arrest on Wednesday, detaining a person accused of providing confidential information to intelligence operatives based in Pakistan
Are you already excited for Christmas 2023? If so, get ready to paint the town red with some stunning Kiara Advani-inspired outfits for the holiday season! These outfits are sure to make you stand out and look your absolute best. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive in and explore the latest fashion trends together!13 December,2023 03:16 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
After 18 months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally taking steps to install mobile toilets on eight Mumbai beaches. The decision, initially made in March 2022, aims to promote cleanliness and curb open defecation13 December,2023 09:55 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
While there’s no strict recipe for a successful grazing board, picking out the best ingredients whilst ensuring that the flavours and textures remain harmonious is key13 December,2023 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
A clearer picture about India's core in the T20I setup would emerge when the players are thrown down the gauntlet against a sturdy South African side13 December,2023 09:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
