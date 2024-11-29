-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
At least eight people died and around 30 people were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday and revealed that her father Joseph Prabhu has passed away. The actress was in Mumbai on Thursday night29 November,2024 06:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Eknath Shinde, the outgoing Maharashtra CM, travels to his native village in Satara after his Delhi visit. The Mahayuti alliance meeting on government formation is expected to take place on Sunday, with discussions on Shinde’s role in the new government ongoing29 November,2024 05:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Quadruplet births occur in only 1 in 700,000 pregnancies worldwide, making this event a truly extraordinary occurrence29 November,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
This event will see some of the country’s fastest athletes vie for gold and glory in the full marathon for men and the half marathon for men and women29 November,2024 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT