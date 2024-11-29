Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin

At least eight people died and around 30 people were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon

Moana 2 movie review: A Disney cash-grab that fails to drum-up a storm

29 November,2024 06:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Entertainment News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu passes away

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday and revealed that her father Joseph Prabhu has passed away. The actress was in Mumbai on Thursday night

29 November,2024 06:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde heads to native village amid suspense over Maharashtra CM post

Eknath Shinde, the outgoing Maharashtra CM, travels to his native village in Satara after his Delhi visit. The Mahayuti alliance meeting on government formation is expected to take place on Sunday, with discussions on Shinde’s role in the new government ongoing

29 November,2024 05:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Holy Family Hospital in Bandra celebrates rare birth of quadruplet girls

Quadruplet births occur in only 1 in 700,000 pregnancies worldwide, making this event a truly extraordinary occurrence

29 November,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Sakshi Malik to flag off 15,000 plus runners at Vasai-Virar marathon

This event will see some of the country’s fastest athletes vie for gold and glory in the full marathon for men and the half marathon for men and women

29 November,2024 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

