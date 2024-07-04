Breaking News
Fixed! Leaks, jams and snags on Western Railway AC locals
BMC’s anti-hawker drive: A temporary fix or is there a long-term solution
Mumbai: Checkpoints to protect eco-sensitive zones
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Pune executive held for strangling Mumbra lover
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Are transport interchanges safe?

Two mobile apps being developed with focus on safety and security of transit users

Neha Dhupia opens up on how she lost 23 kgs: ‘I’ve cut out sugar, dinner at 7'

Neha Dhupia opens up on how she lost 23 kgs: ‘I’ve cut out sugar, dinner at 7'

04 July,2024 12:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hina Khan chops off her hair as she documents breast cancer journey

Hina Khan chops off her hair as she documents breast cancer journey

Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer decided to chop off her hair before it started to fall off amid chemotherapy sessions.

04 July,2024 11:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Race course land greenlit for central park

Mumbai: Race course land greenlit for central park

Maharashtra cabinet approves transfer of 120 acres for new public park; Mumbai’s green space to increase by nearly 300 acres

04 July,2024 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Staying physically active: Ways to incorporate exercise amid hectic schedules

Mid-Day Premium Staying physically active: Ways to incorporate exercise amid hectic schedules

In today’s fast-paced work landscape, people often struggle to find time and ways to stay fit and active. As physical inactivity rises among adults, we speak to a doctor and a fitness trainer to know the health consequences and ways to stay fit amid a sedentary lifestyle and hectic schedules

04 July,2024 12:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi

Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi

The Indian team won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Later, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format. Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to her official Instagram account to share pictures

04 July,2024 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK