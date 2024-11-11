-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accuses Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy by aligning with Eknath Shinde. Raut expresses confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day11 November,2024 08:23 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the BJP will enact strict laws against forced conversions if it secures a majority in Maharashtra. The pledge is part of the BJP's comprehensive manifesto for the Maharashtra elections 2024, which outlines initiatives in food security, financial assistance, youth empowerment, and economic growth.11 November,2024 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Politics and fashion are not disassociated with each other. What politicians wear can significantly shape public opinion about how they think and what they stand for. From colours to textures, from fits to styles, every aspect plays a role in shaping perception. The female politicians of India have often aced their style, with many donning traditional sarees at public appearances as well as personal occasions. We look at leaders who have embraced sarees as their statement style over the years.11 November,2024 04:23 PM IST | Raaina Jain
The status of the event has been a subject of ongoing debate ever since Pakistan was awarded hosting rights for the competition in 202111 November,2024 07:34 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT