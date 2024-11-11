Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
Sanjay Raut accuses Modi and Shah of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accuses Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy by aligning with Eknath Shinde. Raut expresses confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Ent Top Stories: 'Hera Pheri 3' trio reunite; Diwali releases score big at BO

11 November,2024 07:40 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

11 November,2024 08:23 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the BJP will enact strict laws against forced conversions if it secures a majority in Maharashtra. The pledge is part of the BJP's comprehensive manifesto for the Maharashtra elections 2024, which outlines initiatives in food security, financial assistance, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

11 November,2024 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Politics and fashion are not disassociated with each other. What politicians wear can significantly shape public opinion about how they think and what they stand for. From colours to textures, from fits to styles, every aspect plays a role in shaping perception. The female politicians of India have often aced their style, with many donning traditional sarees at public appearances as well as personal occasions. We look at leaders who have embraced sarees as their statement style over the years.

11 November,2024 04:23 PM IST | Raaina Jain
The status of the event has been a subject of ongoing debate ever since Pakistan was awarded hosting rights for the competition in 2021

11 November,2024 07:34 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

