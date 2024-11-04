Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to get married in THIS location

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to get married in THIS location

04 November,2024 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Whose side Shah Rukh Khan takes when his kids fight? Actor makes clear choice

Whose side Shah Rukh Khan takes when his kids fight? Actor makes clear choice

Shah Rukh Khan was asked whose side he takes when his kids-Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have a fight. He did not go diplomatic and picked one of his kids and explained the reason for the same

04 November,2024 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
'Centre busy with Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls, has little time to focus on J-K'

'Centre busy with Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls, has little time to focus on J-K'

The remarks in an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came a day after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar, injuring at least 11 civilians

04 November,2024 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh mesmerises fans at Jaipur concert

IN PHOTOS | Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh mesmerises fans at Jaipur concert

After the first leg of Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 in Delhi, Diljit Dosanjh enthralled fans with his performance in Jaipur on Sunday. He took to Instagram to share glimpses from the concert. (Pics: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

04 November,2024 01:32 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Rohit, Kohli under fire as India chews over 'tough pill' of NZ loss

Rohit, Kohli under fire as India chews over 'tough pill' of NZ loss

Mitchell Santner took 13 wickets in the second match while Mumbai-born New Zealander Ajaz Patel took 11 in the third Test to condemn India

04 November,2024 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK