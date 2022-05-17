×
Mumbai: BMC appoints another contractor to desilt nullahs in time
Mumbai Crime: Former CEO of city co-operative bank held over Rs 96.45 crore loan scam
Mumbai: Brace for jams today due to shutdown of JVLR flyover
CBI books P Chidambaram's son Karti over illegal gratification
Mumbai: Cops register FIR against 9-year-old boy for accidentally crashing cycle into TV actor's mother

As per EOW, from 2010 to 2015, 56 borrowers got loans even though some didn’t have repayment capacity, others inflated value of mortgaged property

Did you know Nushrratt Bharuccha auditioned for Student Of The Year? Birthday Special

Entertainment News
She wrote- "This past week I must have watched #GangubaiKathiawadi at least 4 times. But I’ve watched this scene with Huma Qureshi performing this amazing song #Shikatya."

17 May,2022 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been in the double-digit for the 13 months in a row. The WPI-based inflation stood at 10.74 per cent in April 2021

17 May,2022 04:19 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Premium

While hypertension affects over 40 percent of adults in India, only over five percent of diagnosed hypertensives are undergoing treatment for the condition. On World Hypertension Day, experts weigh in on the causes, effects and prevention of hypertension

17 May,2022 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
The contact damaged the car’s rear wing and Leclerc, a Monaco resident, seemed to intimate he had a problem with the pedals

17 May,2022 08:32 AM IST | Monaco | AP | PTI

