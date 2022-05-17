5+
Latest
5+
Latest
As per EOW, from 2010 to 2015, 56 borrowers got loans even though some didn’t have repayment capacity, others inflated value of mortgaged property
She wrote- "This past week I must have watched #GangubaiKathiawadi at least 4 times. But I’ve watched this scene with Huma Qureshi performing this amazing song #Shikatya."17 May,2022 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been in the double-digit for the 13 months in a row. The WPI-based inflation stood at 10.74 per cent in April 202117 May,2022 04:19 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
While hypertension affects over 40 percent of adults in India, only over five percent of diagnosed hypertensives are undergoing treatment for the condition. On World Hypertension Day, experts weigh in on the causes, effects and prevention of hypertension17 May,2022 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T