Mumbai Crime: Bizman invited to watch cricket, threatened with false rape case21 May,2022 10:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan Sahar police nabbed two accused and are on the lookout for their female accomplice
In addition, her hairstylist had food poisoning and only one of her bags was checked in while the others were left behind in India with her sole travel bag also getting misplaced during transit21 May,2022 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Unsatisfied with the reply from the Rana couple over the notice on Friday, BMC again sent the notice, seeking a reply to the same and asking them to submit it within seven days of the receipt of the notice21 May,2022 03:17 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Situated at the turn of Bandra’s Hill Road, Happy Book Stall is a household name in the Queen of Suburbs. Run by the Jerajani family, it has managed to stand the test of time21 May,2022 09:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Argentine striker tops list of richest athletes with Rs 1,100 crore income21 May,2022 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent