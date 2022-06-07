In Focus
-
Mumbai
Cybercrime laws need urgent change: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey07 June,2022 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan Alarmed by breadth and reach of cyber criminals, police chief sends proposal to home department seeking stringent revisions, as existing laws are toothless
-
-
-
Alarmed by breadth and reach of cyber criminals, police chief sends proposal to home department seeking stringent revisions, as existing laws are toothless
The wedding of the celebrity couple, who have been dating each other for some time now, is to take place on June 9 at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram07 June,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
According to reports, Bishnoi, who is in jail, had previously vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the blackbuck poaching case07 June,2022 01:17 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
As reports of the Ambassador’s revival in an electric avatar do the rounds, enthusiasts of the classic car in Mumbai take us back in time to when they purchased their favourite ride. The question on their mind: Will the new version give a hat tip to the old?07 June,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Suved Parkar surprises himself with maiden Ranji hundred v Uttarakhand, but reveals he had the belief to make it count; Mumbai 304-3 on Day One07 June,2022 07:10 AM IST | Bangalore | Subodh Mayure