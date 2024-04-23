Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
Salman Khan house firing case: Plan was to hit actor at Panvel farmhouse

Probe reveals shooters targeted Salman Khan during Eid at his Panvel farmhouse; but plan was foiled as Eid bash was cancelled due to recent family wedding

23 April,2024 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Aamir Khan made his Bollywood debut with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' alongside Juhi Chawla.

23 April,2024 08:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

23 April,2024 12:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
Lifestyle News
Adding to the list of natural skincare ingredients is a lesser-known marvel: the Kokum fruit. Apart from being a common kitchen item, Kokum serves as an excellent emollient that creates a protective layer on the skin

23 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Chess legend Vishy Anand has said that apart from D Gukesh's game, the way in which he coped admirably with all the tension, developments and circumstances during the event was what stood out for him, as he takes a stab at the world crown

23 April,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Manisha Mohite

