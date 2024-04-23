-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Probe reveals shooters targeted Salman Khan during Eid at his Panvel farmhouse; but plan was foiled as Eid bash was cancelled due to recent family wedding
Aamir Khan made his Bollywood debut with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' alongside Juhi Chawla.23 April,2024 08:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces23 April,2024 12:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
Adding to the list of natural skincare ingredients is a lesser-known marvel: the Kokum fruit. Apart from being a common kitchen item, Kokum serves as an excellent emollient that creates a protective layer on the skin23 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Chess legend Vishy Anand has said that apart from D Gukesh's game, the way in which he coped admirably with all the tension, developments and circumstances during the event was what stood out for him, as he takes a stab at the world crown23 April,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Manisha Mohite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT