Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
Five vehicles gutted in fire at Thane residential building

Nobody was injured in the incident at Nav-Ramrajya Society, opposite Mahadev Mandir, Chandanwadi, said Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi

Mohit plans to reunite Aditya & Shraddha for a romantic drama: Report

02 April,2025 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Love, laughter & happiness! A peek into Ajay Devgn’s sweet family moments

Ajay Devgn is a family man, and his Instagram is proof. The actor often takes to his Instagram to share photos filled with happy family moments. On Ajay Devgn's birthday today, here's a look at some of his happiest moments with his family

02 April,2025 12:29 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Mumbai Police issue third summons to Kunal Kamra, ask him to appear on April 5

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month

02 April,2025 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Tiramisu Frappe? Six easy recipes to change the way you make the Italian dessert

Earlier this March, dessert lovers everywhere celebrated World Tiramisu Day on March 21. While the classic is a favourite, Indian chefs believe there is so much more you can do with it if you take the liberty to innovate with these recipes

02 April,2025 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar and Co. to face Gujarat's challenge

Rajat Patidar-led RCB, who have made a resounding start to this IPL with two convincing wins, will look to continue their form against Shubman Gill’s GT tonight

02 April,2025 08:14 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

