All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
BJP leader urges Fadnavis to upgrade Kulgaon-Badlapur council to municipal co-op

Ram Patkar said that he met with Fadnavis earlier this week and submitted a memorandum of demands to improve the region's infrastructure

Captain America: Brave New World movie review featuring Anthony Mackie

14 February,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Laila X reactions: Vishwak Sen's film termed 'disaster' by audience

Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila is an action comedy film. The film sees Vishwak Sen essay two roles-Sonu, an aspiring model and Laila, a femme fatale

14 February,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
GBS outbreak: Two more cases detected, state's tally climbs to 205

The death toll due to GBS remained unchanged at eight, the official added

14 February,2025 09:49 AM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
V-Day: What does love mean for unmarried single Mumbaikars in their 30s and 40s?

As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day today, mid-day spoke to Mumbaikars -- not couples who are busy in love but those who are unmarried and single in their 30s and 40s. It is simply because they have the unnecessary added pressure of people asking them when they are getting married

14 February,2025 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
"We trained plenty for India tour": Brendon McCullum

England's Test coach Brendon McCullum, who took charge of the white-ball side before the India series, also stressed the importance of fostering a positive team environment despite recent setbacks. The "Three Lions" will be in UAE for a short break before getting engaged in the Champions Trophy 2025.

14 February,2025 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

