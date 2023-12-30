Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city

Officials claim that city is experiencing a rise in nuisance causing mosquitoes and not the vector-borne disease spreading ones

Year Ender 2023| Top viral moments of the year!

30 December,2023 01:58 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
BTS: Kim Taehyung's collab with American singer Umi drops on his birthday

The track, titled 'Wherever U R' comes as "a gift from Umi and Tae to you." This is V's first collaboration with Japanese-American singer-songwriter Umi.

30 December,2023 01:20 PM IST | Seoul
PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Railway Station

PM Modi then proceeded to flag off two Amit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains from the redeveloped railway station

30 December,2023 12:35 PM IST | Ayodhya | mid-day online correspondent
Stylists drop seven fashion trends that are going to be a rage in 2024

Wrapping up 2023, here is a round-up of seven fashion trends that should sum up your shopping bag in 2024

30 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Brazil pays tributes to Pelé one year after his death

A ceremony held at Rio de Janeiro's Christ the redeemer, one of the South American nation's most famous postcard locations, featured a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pelé's name and number 10 on the statue and a message from Pope Francis. Pelé was a devout Catholic throughout his life

30 December,2023 02:01 PM IST | Rio De Janeiro | AP

